Gamecocks finish season ranked in top 25 of AP poll for first time in nearly a decade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks have finished the season in the top 25 of the AP poll. The team came in at no. 23, ranking for the first time since the 2013 season. It is also the 10th time USC finished a season ranked in the final AP poll in 129 seasons of intercollegiate football.

USC climbed the rankings four times in 2022, rising as high as no. 20 on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4. This was after back-to-back wins over No. 5 Tennessee and the No. 7 Clemson.

The team will open the 2023 season at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 2 against the Tar Heels.

