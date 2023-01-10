Submit Photos/Videos
Former Bulldog talks about this second national championship team

Back-to-back national titles for the Georgia Bulldogs sound so good, and one former bulldog shares his time.
By Daniel Booth and Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WRDW/WAGT) - Back-to-back national titles for the Georgia Bulldogs sound so good, and one former bulldog shares his time.

Today is the college football national championship game, from Augusta to Athens and down at the capitol, dawg nation is ready for the game.

Corvey Irvin was one of those lucky dawgs that heard his name called in the National Football League draft in 2009. Before he joined a select group only some dawgs find themselves in, he was already a part of one, when coach Mark Richt showed up at his front door.

‘We built different and maybe the red man and maybe the red and gray and white. It’s the colors. I don’t know what it is. But you know UGA loves Laney boys, that’s what we call ourselves. And I don’t know why, but you know, thank god for that,” Irvin shares.

MORE | Dawg fans take over Los Angeles for national championship

Irvin played defensive tackle at Georgia, at a time when Georgia’s defense didn’t have the word title next to it.

“In 2008, we came up short again in a few games. So you know, that’s kind of been you know, I would call it downfall. We would come up short, a few games, and lose about a field goal or touchdown. And you know, it was kind of a letdown. Now, you know, we see those guys win the championship last year,” Irvin says.

But even then, Irvin knew it could eventually be something special.

“And it’s like, wow, we can’t wait, we helped build that legacy now to get those guys, you know, at a national championship level, in my opinion, so it feels darn good to see us competing, you know, at a high level. Now we can mention, you know, Georgia, and look like Georgia is here to stay in my opinion,” Irvin shares.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

