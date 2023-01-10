Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be over the region through Wednesday bringing us dry conditions, but a cold front moves through late Thursday and brings the chance for storms then dropping temperatures Friday through the weekend. Clear skies this evening into tonight. Low temperatures will be dropping to the mid-30s for most of the CSRA by early Wednesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Staying dry Wednesday with chilly morning temps in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A strong cold front will move across the region Thursday into Friday. Confidence is increasing that we will get rain and possibly even thunderstorms late Thursday with rain clearing by early Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible, but instability will be low which is currently why we think the severe threat will be minimal. We will continue to monitor and update if this thinking changes. It will be breezy Thursday with southwest winds between 10-15 mph and higher gusts. Highs Thursday will be well above normal in the mid to low 70s. The chance for storms will be Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Skies will clear Friday with dry, but much colder, air building in for the weekend. Morning lows Friday will be in the mid-40s and then highs will struggle to climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Low severe risk for the CSRA Thursday evening into Thursday night. (WRDW)

