Community rallies together after Columbia County dog attack

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal control incident reports are shedding more light on a dog attack that left an 11-year-old in the hospital.

In the gallery below are the dogs deputies took into custody at the scene. At least seven were taken.

Those reports show the dogs’ owner Burt Baker was cited by animal control for not keeping his dogs on his property multiple times.

The dogs were accused of attacking a neighbor’s Yorkie in January 2022. Animal control was also called out to Baker’s home when officers found four of his dogs roaming in the neighborhood in July of 2022.

In the latest incident Friday night, reports show Baker said he knew it was one of his dogs because they “hate bicycles.” Baker is charged with reckless conduct.

So far, the community has raised $100,000 to support Justin Gilstrap and his family. We told you about the hashtag started online: “Justin Tough.”

Here’s how the community is putting action behind those words.

Dan Finn is the owner of Sol Himalayan Salt Cave and Spa. He said, “This was absolutely gut-wrenching. I have a son, and I can’t imagine what this woman is going through.”

Seeing what happened has business owners looking to do more to raise money for the family.

“We can participate via the GoFundMe like his mom was asking, but we thought this would be even a better way that we can rally community support and hopefully then come up with a larger offering,” he said.

More donations by contributing all sales from a day. Rapid Restoration Auto Detail decided to do Monday, raising more than $900 for the cause.

Jamie Camp is the owner. He said, “They have a long road ahead of them. Seeing how we can be a support, seeing how we can be to help, not just now for the moment, but you know, months from now too, and kind of just see how things go on and obviously just hope for the best for the family.”

Justin Gilstrap, #JustinTough (WRDW)

Dan and Michelle Finn are designating Jan. 19 to give all of their proceeds to the family, hoping others join them.

“Well, it’s actually growing. It’s amazing how the business community is really coming together and joining us,” said Michelle.

Dan added, “We’re all in this together.”

Tuesday, Gilstrap went through his third surgery, with another scheduled for Friday.

