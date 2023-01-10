Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

City leaders announce how to fix detention center conditions

By Craig Allison
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting on issues at the Charles B. Webster detention center for weeks.

On Monday, city leaders telling the community what they plan to do about them.

MORE | Augusta Commission members discuss several issues

We spoke with an inmates sister who says who says her family knows firsthand, how much the jail needs those improvements.

“The hernia that’s on his groin is getting bigger. He still hasn’t been able to go to the hospital like he should. The doctor told him that he has to wait till he gets on the outside,” Shelia Bowen, inmates sister, says.

Her brother has been at the Charles Webster detention center since August for failing to appear at court.

Bowen says he’s not getting proper medical attention and is in constant pain.

“When the hot water comes in, that’s not working. The toilets are backed up, the blankets have been taken from them,” Bowen says.

We have been tracking this issue ever since inmates called our station and told us about the lack of resources, last month.

MORE | One on One with Richard Rogers | A new mayor of Augusta

Since then, the sheriff’s office says they sent crews to work on their heating units nonstop during Christmas weekend. They say conditions were never unsafe. But the families impacted, say these are not new problems.

“Even though they did bad things and are incarcerated, but they are human beings,” family member states.

City commission is now looking to raise get more money per inmate to help fund these resources.

Garnett Johnson, Mayor of Augusta, says, “Pay for some of the simplest things as it relates to all inmates as it relates to health care and a lot of other things. We think it’s time for a higher reimbersment rate.”

The family says hopefully sooner rather than later.

Bowen says, “He really needs to go to the hospital. He fears of dying in there, he said, ‘these people are goin to let me die up in here.”

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office since their last update after Christmas. We’ll let you know when they respond.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
11-year-old survivor of 3-dog attack in Columbia County continues through surgeries
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
Richmond County Board of Education
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools

Latest News

Augusta University Health is encouraging people to take CPR certification classes.
Augusta University encourages CPR education after NFL incident
11 year-old, Justin’s injuries, so severe, he needed two surgeries after being attacked by dogs...
11 year-old victim undergoes several surgeries after dog attack
Former Bulldog Corvey Irvin speaks about his time
Former Bulldog talks about this second national championship team
11 year-old victim of dog attack update
11 year-old victim of dog attack update