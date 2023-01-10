Submit Photos/Videos
Bulldogs’ national championship celebration set for Saturday

By Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WANF) - The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs winning back-to-back National Championship titles this Saturday in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

According to University of Georgia Athletics, stadium gates will open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and then a formal program will begin at 2 p.m.

Events details are as follows, according to georgiadogs.com:

“Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:

  • Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.
  • Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.
  • Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to Hartman Fund season ticket holders, Faculty & Staff season ticket holders and students who received full or partial season ticket packages beginning Jan. 10 at 9 a.m., by logging into their ticket account. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at georgiadogs.com.”

