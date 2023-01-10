Blackville Healing Springs brings people in from hours away

Blackville, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two.

But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water.

People bring bags full of jugs.

“Because it’s coming straight from the ground, and it tastes better,” said Paula Hare.

Hare drove an hour from Columbia, S.C. just for the water.

“Good water, and it’s coming out good and cold too. If you just want to drink it, put some in a bottle, it’s already cold,” she said.

Ron Betton drove an hour and a half from Jenkins County.

He brought more jugs than he could count.

Betton said: “The drive is long, so you’ve got to make it as much as you can, so you don’t have to come back as often.”

But why does he drive so far for this water?

“It’s supposed to be healing water,” he said.

It’s called “God’s Acre Healing Springs.” In 1944, the land was deeded to God for the community to use. But the story begins centuries earlier.

For local Native Americans, it was their sacred healing springs.

During the Revolutionary War, they brought a few injured soldiers to their secret spot.

According to the legend, every one of those soldiers came back healthy six months later.

Hare said: “They say it has some healing powers to it. I don’t know about all that. I just come for the water.”

Hare isn’t sure about the water’s healing powers, but others swear by it.

No matter what they believe, those who come to the springs say this water is worth the drive.

“It’s better than drinking the water out of the faucet actually,” said Hare.

If you would like to visit the healing springs, it is free, and the water is constantly running.

