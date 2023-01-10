Augusta University encourages CPR education after NFL incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The NFL player Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital after collapsing on the field last week.

He’s back home now. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a football game, and medical professionals have been using the incident as an example of how crucial CPR can be to save a life.

That’s why Augusta University Health is encouraging people to take CPR certification classes.

We talked to a man who was able to give CPR in a crisis, and that’s why his wife is alive today.

For Curtis Lambert, his wife and kids are competitive on their family walks.

“I was like why don’t you guys do a little race? They sprinted from mailbox to mailbox,” Lambert says.

After the race was over, his wife took a few steps and fell down.

Lambert says, “That shifted from hey are you all right? what’s going on? this is bad. She’s already starting to turn blue and very labored breathing, just kind of, obviously something is very wrong.”

She went into sudden cardiac arrest. Because of Lambert’s army training, he immediately began to do CPR.

“She didn’t have any long-term memory damage, no loss of function, everything has come out so well and they attribute that to immediate CPR and how fast he was able to get there with a defibrillator,” Lambert says.

At Augusta University, Walter Deas is in the training lab working to educate people on CPR and AED.

Deas says, “It’s very very important to train and get as many people the knowledge to revive a patient.”

The center has nearly 450 instructors teaching around 54,000 people a year, but they say that’s not enough.

“High-quality CPR consists of pushing hard, pushing fast, and allowing the chest to recoil completely,” Deas says.

Doctors told the Lamberts, there was only a 1 percent chance of surviving cardiac arrest outside of the hospital, but his training helped save his wife’s life.

“That is the single most vital piece is immediately doing CPR and doing it that quickly, is what saved her life,” Lambert says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.