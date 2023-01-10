Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta University encourages CPR education after NFL incident

The NFL player Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital after collapsing on the field last week.
By Nick Viland
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The NFL player Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital after collapsing on the field last week.

He’s back home now. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a football game, and medical professionals have been using the incident as an example of how crucial CPR can be to save a life.

That’s why Augusta University Health is encouraging people to take CPR certification classes.

We talked to a man who was able to give CPR in a crisis, and that’s why his wife is alive today.

For Curtis Lambert, his wife and kids are competitive on their family walks.

MORE | DHEC urging masking amid uptick in COVID cases

“I was like why don’t you guys do a little race? They sprinted from mailbox to mailbox,” Lambert says.

After the race was over, his wife took a few steps and fell down.

Lambert says, “That shifted from hey are you all right? what’s going on? this is bad. She’s already starting to turn blue and very labored breathing, just kind of, obviously something is very wrong.”

She went into sudden cardiac arrest. Because of Lambert’s army training, he immediately began to do CPR.

“She didn’t have any long-term memory damage, no loss of function, everything has come out so well and they attribute that to immediate CPR and how fast he was able to get there with a defibrillator,” Lambert says.

MORE | What the Tech: Award winning technology solving real-world problems

At Augusta University, Walter Deas is in the training lab working to educate people on CPR and AED.

Deas says, “It’s very very important to train and get as many people the knowledge to revive a patient.”

The center has nearly 450 instructors teaching around 54,000 people a year, but they say that’s not enough.

“High-quality CPR consists of pushing hard, pushing fast, and allowing the chest to recoil completely,” Deas says.

Doctors told the Lamberts, there was only a 1 percent chance of surviving cardiac arrest outside of the hospital, but his training helped save his wife’s life.

“That is the single most vital piece is immediately doing CPR and doing it that quickly, is what saved her life,” Lambert says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
11-year-old survivor of 3-dog attack in Columbia County continues through surgeries
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
Richmond County Board of Education
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools

Latest News

We’ve been reporting on issues at the Charles B. Webster detention center for weeks.
City leaders announce how to fix detention center conditions
11 year-old, Justin’s injuries, so severe, he needed two surgeries after being attacked by dogs...
11 year-old victim undergoes several surgeries after dog attack
Former Bulldog Corvey Irvin speaks about his time
Former Bulldog talks about this second national championship team
11 year-old victim of dog attack update
11 year-old victim of dog attack update