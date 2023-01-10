Augusta Dawgs fans line up for national championship merch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Academy Sports it’s almost time for a second Christmas, they’ve got boxes full of red and black championship gear.

We’re talkin about T-shirts, hats, flags, car decals, lanyards, koozies and so much more. And fans here in Augusta were ready after the Bulldogs took the national title .

Brandon Bruton, UGA alum, says, “Last year, I got to be there. See the team first person, but now I get to spend it with some new friends. And I’m excited hopefully pull back to back.”

Anna Routon says the streets may look different than they did last year but once a dawg always a dawg.

“Last year, in Athens, it was wild. I mean, people went absolutely crazy. The streets were flooded at the end of it. So we have a little different turnout here in Augusta. Not as many Georgia fans that’s okay. Because we showed up and we’re gonna support tonight,” Routon says.

So much excitement building out here, generations of Georgia Bulldogs, looking to grab something to remember a night none of them will ever forget.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.