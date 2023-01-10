Amid spike elsewhere, CSRA keeping COVID rates low for now

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A post-holiday rise in COVID-19 cases has health officials hoping you didn’t throw your face masks away.

But for the time being, we’re doing pretty good at keeping infections low in the CSRA.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Community Levels Map” currently shows much of Georgia and South Carolina with medium or high COVID transmission levels, most local counties have low rates. Just a handful are rated as medium and none are rated as high.

In South Carolina, 21 South Carolina counties have high transmission levels and 23 have medium levels, but Aiken and Barnwell counties stand out as having low levels.

On the Georgia side, all local counties have low levels, except Taliaferro County, which has a medium level.

Still, health officials would like to see more people wearing masks for now.

“We are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases across our state, and we know there are a lot more cases that aren’t being reported due to the use of nonreportable home tests,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Since the holidays, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. During the week of Oct. 29, DHEC reported 3,459 cases, compared to the most recent week ending Dec. 31, which had 10,481 cases.

With a 25% positivity increase rate in the last week, Dr. Jonathan Knoche, one of DHEC’s medical consultants, says everyone needs to make wise, more informed decisions about what’s going on around them.

“I understand people are tired of hearing about COVID-19 and vaccines; it gets to be a little bit exhausting, I get that. But we also have to be wise about what’s going on in our community,” Knoche says. “When we see numbers coming up, small things that we can do to protect ourselves go a long way. I think wearing this mask is just one of those things right now.”

The Medical University of South Carolina’s Dr. Michael Sweat says you can cut your risk by avoiding crowded indoor places and creating ventilation inside indoor spaces, but vaccinations are the most effective.

Over 70% of the population in South Carolina has at least received their first dose of the vaccine, but the newest variant, XBB 1.5, spreads more easily, resulting in more people getting infected.

For counties on the CDC map with high levels of infection, DHEC recommends masking for everyone in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.

For those in with medium levels of infection, DHEC says people who are at higher risk or those who are around immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to mask up, while it is optional for others.

In counties with low transmission levels, masking is not needed in most settings but remains optional, DHEC says.

From reports by WCSC, WIS and WRDW

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.