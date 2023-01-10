6-year-old boy stable after crash with Columbia County school bus

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 6-year-old boy is now stable after a crash with a Columbia County school bus Monday.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was driving a go-kart in his neighborhood with his dad’s supervision.

He mistakenly put the go-kart in reverse, hitting a bus that was across the street that was about to pull off. This resulted in the boy being underneath the bus.

The boy is in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

There will be no files charged against either party.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.