Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

11 year-old victim undergoes several surgeries after dog attack

11 year-old, Justin’s injuries, so severe, he needed two surgeries after being attacked by dogs on Friday evening.
By Nick Viland
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been digging to learn more about an 11 year-old attacked by dogs, Friday evening.

11 year-old Justin Gilstrap’s injuries are so severe, he needed two surgeries.

His mother saying today, he’ll have another one Tuesday. The attack happened just off Langston Drive, in Grovetown.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says three dogs were involved in the attack, and at least seven were taken from the owner’s home.

We spoke with his school and investigators to get the latest.

MORE | Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County

The school system, has decided to do a hashtag Tough Justin to show how tough he has been.

This incident wasn’t the only time the sheriff’s office had to go to this area for an animal complaint.

Katy Yeargin, the principal of Euchee Creek Elementary, where Justin attends, says, “When the picture was first sent to me, I actually thought that it was a picture from Halloween.

But the scars weren’t apart of a nightmare for Justin Gilstrap and his family, they were reality.

“I realized it was true. And it was obviously devastating. That picture will forever haunt me,” Yeargin says.

MORE | Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack

The Sheriff’s Office says Justin was attacked, while he was riding his bike less than a mile from his home.

He was chased, bitten, and dragged into a nearby ditch.

Justin’s mom shared with us and the doctor talks about how tough he’s been through his fight in the hospital.

Principal Yeargin says, “He talked about how tough Justin was. He actually said that god has a huge purpose for Justin, because he should not have survived this.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve responded to at least five incidents involving dogs in this area since 2014.

In a report from 2018, a neighbor called about two pit bulls on his property.

MORE | ‘His life will never be the same’: 11-year-old recovering after dog attack

He said, “The canines have not been aggressive but juveniles have been bitten in the neighborhood previously.”

From the police reports, the sheriff’s office never directly responded to the address of the owner in this case.

But after every incident when the office responds, Columbia County animal services takes the case over.

We know animal services has been in contact with the suspect, but we do not know why, or how many times, we’re working to get that information from the county.

Justin’s mom says he is still sedated and resting. He has surgery scheduled Tuesday and Friday. They make keep his breathing tube in until then.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
11-year-old survivor of 3-dog attack in Columbia County continues through surgeries
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
Richmond County Board of Education
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools

Latest News

Former Bulldog Corvey Irvin speaks about his time
Former Bulldog talks about this second national championship team
11 year-old victim of dog attack update
11 year-old victim of dog attack update
Local national championship watch party
Local national championship watch party
Tech companies from all over the world spent several days showcasing their most exciting...
What the Tech: Award winning technology solving real-world problems