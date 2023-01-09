Submit Photos/Videos
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools

Richmond County Board of Education
By Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students.

The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about them.

“In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County School System and the Office of Public Safety were notified this morning of an online threat that was received last night against several schools,” the district said in a statement.

The school district said it was investigating along with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to identify the source of the threat.

“At this time, the threat has been determined to be unsubstantiated,” the district said.

However, the district said it takes all threats seriously and will continue to investigate.

The threat comes against the backdrop of at least a couple of them last week in the CSRA.

A bomb threat on Friday led to the evacuation of Barnwell High School, and Williston-Elko High dealt with a similar threat Wednesday. In that incident, a student was charged, but the school had a normal schedule Thursday and Friday.

Hoax threats have become an increasingly troublesome problem for schools here in the CSRA and nationwide. Schools across South Carolina dealt with a daylong string of threats in October, and a similar thing happened at the end of November in Georgia, disrupting the school day at Westside High School.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

