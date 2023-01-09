Submit Photos/Videos
SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.

The Palmetto State topped the list of slowest speakers in the country.
The Palmetto State topped the list of slowest speakers in the country.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation.

The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.

The platform said on average Americans speak with around 5.09 syllables per second.

Southern states dominated the slowest-speaking list: LA, SC, MI, AL, GA were the top five slowest-speaking states. The places with the fastest talkers are: MN, OR, IA, KS, ND.

The fastest speakers in the country were reported in Portland, OR with an average of 5.38 syllables per second. Though Southern states dominated the slowest speaking list, the city with the slowest average speakers was reported to be Peoria, IL with an average of 4.71 syllables per second.

