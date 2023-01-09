Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. human trafficking shows a 400% increase in 2022

The latest statistics on human trafficking in the Palmetto State were released on Jan. 9, 2023.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said there was an over 400% increase in trafficking during 2022. Wilson released the results of the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report during a mews conference at 10 a.m. at the State House.

The report details the number of cases, and prevention efforts and highlights which areas of the state have the most reported cases. Wilson said the top five counties with the most reported cases are Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry, and Spartanburg.

The data in the report said there was a 458% increase in labor trafficking victims in 2022, and there was a 44% increase in victims that identify as Latinx.

“Today marks the end of the 10-year anniversary of the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force. I’m incredibly proud of the work done by Task Force,” said Wilson.

“Its efforts to educate and equip people in how to combat human trafficking are making South Carolina a safer place to live. The work is not finished, but our defenses against this horrendous crime are getting stronger every day, and we’re committed to the fight.”

Wilson said the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force will add four additional regional task forces by the end of 2023. It is currently composed of 12 subcommittees, 11 law enforcement agencies, an advisory council, nine regional task forces, and roughly 800 members.

Wilson shared that areas of focus for 2023 will include adding capacity, preventative education, and training to combat human trafficking.

Attendees included SC Human Trafficking Task Force Director Kathryn Moorehead, first lady Peggy McMaster, Chief Mark Keel of SLED, and other members of state and law enforcement leadership.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting at Augusta hotel claims life of 1 person
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
Benjamin Justin Hixon, 31
Richmond County finds missing 31-year-old man
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing

Latest News

Anthony Mason
Aiken officer fired over use of force during arrest
Bulldogs
Bulldogs have a busy weekend in Los Angeles
Trafficking
South Carolina leaders release report on human trafficking
UGA
Checking in with Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett ahead of game