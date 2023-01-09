S.C. human trafficking shows a 400% increase in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said there was an over 400% increase in trafficking during 2022. Wilson released the results of the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report during a mews conference at 10 a.m. at the State House.

The report details the number of cases, and prevention efforts and highlights which areas of the state have the most reported cases. Wilson said the top five counties with the most reported cases are Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry, and Spartanburg.

The data in the report said there was a 458% increase in labor trafficking victims in 2022, and there was a 44% increase in victims that identify as Latinx.

“Today marks the end of the 10-year anniversary of the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force. I’m incredibly proud of the work done by Task Force,” said Wilson.

“Its efforts to educate and equip people in how to combat human trafficking are making South Carolina a safer place to live. The work is not finished, but our defenses against this horrendous crime are getting stronger every day, and we’re committed to the fight.”

Wilson said the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force will add four additional regional task forces by the end of 2023. It is currently composed of 12 subcommittees, 11 law enforcement agencies, an advisory council, nine regional task forces, and roughly 800 members.

Wilson shared that areas of focus for 2023 will include adding capacity, preventative education, and training to combat human trafficking.

Attendees included SC Human Trafficking Task Force Director Kathryn Moorehead, first lady Peggy McMaster, Chief Mark Keel of SLED, and other members of state and law enforcement leadership.

