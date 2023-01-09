Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing today.

Sgt. John Perry with the Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for 31-year-old Benjamin Justin Hixon, who is a reported 5′6 and 140 pounds.

He says Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Road today and may be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of TEA3257.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information on Hixon to call their office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

