Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man

31-year-old Benjamin Hixon last seen on Karleen Road
31-year-old Benjamin Hixon last seen on Karleen Road
31-year-old Benjamin Hixon last seen on Karleen Road(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing today.

Sgt. John Perry with the Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for 31-year-old Benjamin Justin Hixon, who is a reported 5′6 and 140 pounds.

He says Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Road today and may be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of TEA3257.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information on Hixon to call their office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

News 12 will continue to update this incident as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
11-year-old hospitalized after dog attack, dog owner out on bond
News `12 had a crew on the scene of the accident on Peach Orchard Road.
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
.
Fatal single-car accident in Aiken County
RCSO is on scene at the Sleep Inn on Claussen Road
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting

Latest News

Stock graphic
Accident with injury, westbound lanes closed on Gordon Highway
RCSO is on scene at the Sleep Inn on Claussen Road
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting
An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
11-year-old hospitalized after dog attack, dog owner out on bond
.
Fatal single-car accident in Aiken County