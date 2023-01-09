Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days

News `12 had a crew on the scene of the accident on Peach Orchard Road.
By Macy Neal
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

It happened two days after two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday.

According to authorities, just after 6:45 p.m. on Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The Richmond County Coroner confirms the victim was identified as 35-year-old, April Harrod.

According to Coroner Bowen, she was pronounced dead on the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

MORE | Crews battle blaze at business building off North Leg Road

A second incident happened on the 3700 Block of Peach Orchard Road at Byrd Road. According to dispatch, that call came in around 7:08 p.m.

Coroner Bowen confirmed the victim in that accident was 70-year-old Tommy West Jr, who was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:10 p.m.

Details on both accidents are limited at this time but we have reached out for more information, and will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Stay with News 12 as we follow this developing story.

