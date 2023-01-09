Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

It happened two days after two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday.

According to authorities, just after 6:45 p.m. on Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The Richmond County Coroner confirms the victim was identified as 35-year-old, April Harrod.

According to Coroner Bowen, she was pronounced dead on the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

A second incident happened on the 3700 Block of Peach Orchard Road at Byrd Road. According to dispatch, that call came in around 7:08 p.m.

Coroner Bowen confirmed the victim in that accident was 70-year-old Tommy West Jr, who was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:10 p.m.

Details on both accidents are limited at this time but we have reached out for more information, and will continue to update this story as we learn more.

