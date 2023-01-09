Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting at Augusta hotel claims life of 1 person
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
Benjamin Justin Hixon, 31
Richmond County finds missing 31-year-old man
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing

Latest News

Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies
Police said a 16-year-old was charged in connection to the shooting death of Alexis Griffin.
Police: Teen suspect charged after 18-year-old shot, killed in car
NWS Interview
Raw NWS- Columbia Interview
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by 6-year-old student