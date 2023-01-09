Perfume pilferer strikes again at Evans beauty supply store

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman who’s stolen thousands of dollars in perfume from Ulta Beauty has added to her loot, Columbia County deputies believe.

Her latest visit took place Thursday at the store in the Mullins Crossing shopping center.

An employee recognized her as a suspect in previous shoplifting incidents and watched her on the store security system, deputies said. The employee said the woman stashed six bottles of perfume totaling $733 in her purse.

Deputies believe she’s the same woman who earlier got away with more than $1,000 worth of perfume from the store at 4217 Washington Road.

On Nov. 23, she took six bottles of assorted perfumes, according to deputies. Then she came back Nov. 30 and took 10 bottles. On Dec. 16, she took six more bottles, deputies said.

Another shoplifting case

This woman is suspected of shoplifting from N Bee Tween, 403 Furys Ferry Road, on Jan. 3. (Contributed)

Deputies, meanwhile, are looking for another woman suspected of shoplifting seven items from N Bee Tween, 403 Furys Ferry Road, on Jan. 3.

The woman entered the store around 4:20 p.m., entered the fitting room with an animal print clothing item and did not bring the item out, deputies said.

Deputies said employees also reviewed store surveillance video that showed her putting four hair clips totaling $60 and two pieces of jewelry totaling $30 into her purse and not paying for them.

How to help

Anyone who recognizes either shoplifter is urged to contact investigators at 706-541-2800.

