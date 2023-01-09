Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

We got to talk to a couple of the hot doggers when they stopped in Augusta in August.

We relished in the moment.

What’s it like driving a wiener on wheels?

“Cruising the hot dog highway is buns of fun. It’s an opportunity that we relish. We get to ketchup with a lot of really cool people. We get to mustard up some jokes, just have a really great time,” said Sizzlin’ Shelby.

Sizzlin’ Shelby and Corndog Clara drive the Wienermobile across the Southeast.

“A lot of people ask if the Wienermobile is hard to drive, and we respond to that, it’s very aerodognamic, it’s also not a wienybago, so we don’t sleep in it, we stay in hotels wherever we go,” said Corndog Clara.

They took us inside and invited us to sit shotbun. If you look outside, you’ll see people waving and taking pictures constantly, because frankly, you don’t see this every day.

“It’s buns of fun. We get to travel all over the nation just making people smile, making them turn their heads on the streets, we stop at grocery stores, festivals, parades, pass out whistles and just make people smile,” she said.

Sizzlin’ Shelby and Corndog Clara started the job over the summer.

“Not many jobs right out of college spread this many smiles. In a world we live in today, we just need to take life a little less seriously sometimes, and the Wienermobile allows us to do that,” said Corndog Clara.

A chance to travel the country, meat people, and bring smiles.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, everyone loves the Wienermobile,” said Sizzlin’ Shelby.

