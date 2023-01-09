Submit Photos/Videos
Jon Burns elected Georgia’s 75th speaker of the House

Rep. Jon Burns is the new speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives.
Rep. Jon Burns is the new speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – State Rep. Jon Burns was elected Monday as the 75th speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives.

Burns, R-Newington, was elected by acclamation without opposition.

“I am honored to have the trust and confidence of my colleagues in the House to serve as their speaker,” he said. “My vision for the House is straightforward – the House will continue to lead. It will continue to be independent while working with our colleagues in the Senate and the Governor. It will continue to champion policies which keep Georgia a great place to live, to work, and to raise a family.”

The speaker serves as the presiding officer of the House. He is responsible for determining the leadership and membership of House committees. While the House is in session, the speaker is charged with assigning legislation to committees, calling legislation for debate, and enforcing the rules of the House.

Burns was first elected to the Georgia House in 2004. He previously served as chairman of the Special Rules Committee and the Game, Fish, and Parks Committee. Burns was elected by his colleagues as majority leader in 2015 and served in that position until his nomination as speaker in November.

Born and raised in Effingham County, Burns earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Georgia Southern College. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from John Marshall Law School.

Burns and his wife, Dayle, live on the family farm in northern Effingham County. They have two grown sons, two daughters-in-law and five grandchildren.

