Jon Burns elected Georgia’s 75th speaker of the House

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – State Rep. Jon Burns was elected Monday as the 75th speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives.

Burns, R-Newington, was elected by acclamation without opposition.

“I am honored to have the trust and confidence of my colleagues in the House to serve as their speaker,” he said. “My vision for the House is straightforward – the House will continue to lead. It will continue to be independent while working with our colleagues in the Senate and the Governor. It will continue to champion policies which keep Georgia a great place to live, to work, and to raise a family.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The speaker serves as the presiding officer of the House. He is responsible for determining the leadership and membership of House committees. While the House is in session, the speaker is charged with assigning legislation to committees, calling legislation for debate, and enforcing the rules of the House.

Burns was first elected to the Georgia House in 2004. He previously served as chairman of the Special Rules Committee and the Game, Fish, and Parks Committee. Burns was elected by his colleagues as majority leader in 2015 and served in that position until his nomination as speaker in November.

COMING UP On Tuesday, Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and the Augusta-Richmond County Commission members will travel to Atlanta ahead of Wednesday’s “Eggs and Issues Breakfast.” The Georgia Chamber event serves as the official kick-off to the state’s legislative session. “I’m fortunate to have my colleagues join me so that we can collectively build relationships across the state,” Johnson said. “I look forward to the opportunity to learn how we can collaborate with our statewide leaders to move Augusta and the River Region forward.”

Born and raised in Effingham County, Burns earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Georgia Southern College. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from John Marshall Law School.

Burns and his wife, Dayle, live on the family farm in northern Effingham County. They have two grown sons, two daughters-in-law and five grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.