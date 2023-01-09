Submit Photos/Videos
Dawg fans take over Los Angeles for national championship

By Daniel Booth and Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs are taking over Los Angeles on this national championship Monday.

The University of Georgia is trying to take the next step toward building a dynasty.

Meanwhile, the Texas Christian Frogs are looking to pull off one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

We live in Los Angeles, where you can feel anticipation continue to build as Georgia fans take over the west coast.

MORE | No. 1 UGA tries to launch dynasty against emboldened TCU

But before the big game, Georgia fans went to Rodeo Drive, which is one of the more iconic spots in Los Angeles, they have everything you could think of. And for the last few days, employees of Chanel, Dior, and Georgio Armani were looking out, instead of shoppers looking in.

Here is what some of the Georgia fans in Los Angeles had to say:

  • “There’s just a mix of people you kind of have more of the locals and the people that are shopping and then you have Georgia and the TCU fans and it’s funny. There’s a stark contrast between the two,” one Georgia fan says.
  • “I’ll pay $10 for a cup of coffee if we in Rodeo Drive might as well.”
  • “Man, I left my wallet at home, so I don’t know how much we’re walking away with but it’s nice to look.”
  • “It’s you know, not my cup of tea.”
  • “Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel, Dior, Armani.... oh, gosh, I can’t think. But go dawgs! Woof, woof, woof!”
  • “The Gucci store, vendors probably are wondering why the heck there are a bunch of red and purple walking around on Rodeo Drive, so you know, they’ll probably pick up on it here in a couple of hours.”
MORE | UGA students get ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs from Athens

Some fans settled for the Santa Monica Pier, otherwise known as muscle beach.

Our college football national championship coverage live from Los Angeles, California is brought to you by Jim Hudson and Infinity Acura Lexus.

