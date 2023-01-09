Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will linger through most of the overnight hours, so it should be another milder than average night with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Sunshine returns Monday through Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region in the wake of tonight’s storm system.

A more robust storm system looks to form and move into the region Thursday into Friday. Forecast models have not quite made up their minds regarding timing of this system, but confidence is increasing that we will get some rain and possibly even thunderstorms from this system. Currently, indications are that a line of showers and possibly thunderstorms will pass through the CSRA sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Skies will clear by Friday afternoon with dry, but much colder, air builds in for the weekend.

