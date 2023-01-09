Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be over the region through Wednesday bringing us dry conditions and chilly nights. A few clouds will pass over the region tonight. Temperatures will quickly fall in to the 40s this evening after sunset. Low temperatures will be dropping to the mid-30s for most of the CSRA by early Tuesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Mostly sunny skies Tuesday after a few morning clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to low 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry Wednesday with chilly morning temps in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A more robust storm system will move into the region Thursday into Friday. Confidence is increasing that we will get rain and possibly even thunderstorms late Thursday with rain clearing by early Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible, but instability will be low which is currently why we think the severe threat will be minimal. We will continue to monitor and update if this thinking changes.

Skies will clear Friday with dry, but much colder, air building in for the weekend. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Staying dry through Thursday morning. Storms possible late Thursday. (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.