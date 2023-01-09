Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Commission members discuss several issues

Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building(.)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission held committee meetings on Monday, covering a variety of issues.

Among them:

  • A new COVID-19 policy for city employees passed through committee. The only big change from the previous policy is that it better protects medical records and says if employees don’t have vacation days or paid time off and they need to stay home because they have COVID, they can take time off without pay.
  • There was back-and-forth discussion on the level experience needed for candidates for the vacant city administrator position. The position could be advertised soon. It’s currently being filled by an interim administrator.
  • 2023 legislative agenda priorities passed through committee quickly and without discussion.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
11-year-old survivor of 3-dog attack in Columbia County continues through surgeries
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
Richmond County Board of Education
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools

Latest News

What the Tech: Award winning technology solving real-world problems
What the Tech: Award winning technology solving real-world problems
Former Bulldog Corvey Irvin speaks about his time
Former Bulldog Corvey Irvin speaks about his time
SLED, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division
2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County
Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks about the Dawgs game plan
Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks about the Dawgs game plan