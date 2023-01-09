Augusta Commission members discuss several issues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission held committee meetings on Monday, covering a variety of issues.
Among them:
- A new COVID-19 policy for city employees passed through committee. The only big change from the previous policy is that it better protects medical records and says if employees don’t have vacation days or paid time off and they need to stay home because they have COVID, they can take time off without pay.
- There was back-and-forth discussion on the level experience needed for candidates for the vacant city administrator position. The position could be advertised soon. It’s currently being filled by an interim administrator.
- 2023 legislative agenda priorities passed through committee quickly and without discussion.
