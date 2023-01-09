Aiken officer fired over use of force during arrest

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken police officer has been fired and could face criminal charges over his use of force in an arrest, according to authorities.

On Jan. 3, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a complaint of Officer Anthony Mason using excessive force during an arrest.

The case involved a traffic accident at Pine Log and Two Notch roads in which Mason smelled an odor of marijuana coming from one of the vehicles, according to the agency. Mason told the driver he intended to investigate and the driver said he didn’t consent to a search of the vehicle and took off running on foot, according to the agency.

After the driver had surrendered but continued to resist arrest, Mason hit him over the head, according to the agency.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety conducted an internal investigation into this complaint.

As a result, Mason has been terminated from Aiken Department of Public Safety, the city said Monday.

The case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for investigation of possible criminal charges.

