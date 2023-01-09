Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken officer fired over use of force during arrest

Anthony Mason
Anthony Mason(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken police officer has been fired and could face criminal charges over his use of force in an arrest, according to authorities.

On Jan. 3, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a complaint of Officer Anthony Mason using excessive force during an arrest.

The case involved a traffic accident at Pine Log and Two Notch roads in which Mason smelled an odor of marijuana coming from one of the vehicles, according to the agency. Mason told the driver he intended to investigate and the driver said he didn’t consent to a search of the vehicle and took off running on foot, according to the agency.

MORE | 3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens

After the driver had surrendered but continued to resist arrest, Mason hit him over the head, according to the agency.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety conducted an internal investigation into this complaint.

As a result, Mason has been terminated from Aiken Department of Public Safety, the city said Monday.

The case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for investigation of possible criminal charges.

MORE | S.C. human trafficking shows a 400% increase in 2022

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting at Augusta hotel claims life of 1 person
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
Benjamin Justin Hixon, 31
Richmond County finds missing 31-year-old man
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing

Latest News

Bulldogs
Bulldogs have a busy weekend in Los Angeles
Attorney General Alan Wilson released the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force Report...
S.C. human trafficking shows a 400% increase in 2022
Trafficking
South Carolina leaders release report on human trafficking
UGA
Checking in with Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett ahead of game