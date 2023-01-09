Accident with injury, westbound lanes closed on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident.

According to Richmond County dispatch, the accident happened at 6:40 p.m. and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says someone involved in this accident is injured.

The Sheriff’s Office is closing down the westbound lanes of Gordon Highway near this accident and is asking anyone in the area to use an alternate route.

While details are limited, News 12 will continue to update this incident as information comes in.

