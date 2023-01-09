Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens

By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge kills dozens

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken.

Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.

Artis had been arrested Nov. 30 in Oklahoma, but has now been transferred to South Carolina to face charges in the murders of 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV and 16-year-olds Ivan Perry and Cameron Carroll.

Garrett and Perry were found dead at the scene, and Carroll died later at a hospital.

A family member of Carroll and Garrett says they were cousins.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Lawton Police Department arrested Artis around 10:40 a.m. Nov. 30 Central time. Artis was taken to the Comanche County Detention Center, where he will be held pending an extradition hearing.

Two additional suspects, Xabian U. Bailey, 18, and a 15-year old, were arrested June 26 and June 30 respectively.

The slaying is among dozens that have claimed more than 60 lives since spring, affecting communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River. Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs, and many of the victim, like those on Wadley Drive, have been young men and teenagers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
Benjamin Justin Hixon, 31
Richmond County finds missing 31-year-old man

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- World Typing Day, Wienermobile drivers, and more!
MM
Our News 12 sports team is live in Los Angeles!
Richmond County Board of Education
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new mayor of Augusta
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new mayor of Augusta