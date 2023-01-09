Submit Photos/Videos
2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County

The latest statistics on human trafficking in the Palmetto State were released on Jan. 9, 2023.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County.

SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.

According to SLED, both of the Orangeburg County suspects knowingly placed the victim in harm that could have impacted the child’s life.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, was charged with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

John Richard Williams, 61, of Bowman, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old and trafficking a victim under 18 years old.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Westbury and Williams were booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about possible human trafficking related to these individuals is urged to call 803-896-5591.

