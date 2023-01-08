Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting

One man dead and no suspect identified on shooting at Sleep Inn
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened this afternoon.

At 2:10 p.m. Richmond County Deputies responded to the Sleep Inn on Claussen Road in reference to a shooting.

According to Sgt. John Perry with the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office, Deputies located a male victim upon arrival who is deceased.

Sgt. Perry says the investigation is in its early stages and no further information on this shooting or a suspect is available at this time.

News 12 will continue to follow this fatal incident as more information becomes available.

