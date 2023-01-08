Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting
One man dead and no suspect identified on shooting at Sleep Inn
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened this afternoon.
At 2:10 p.m. Richmond County Deputies responded to the Sleep Inn on Claussen Road in reference to a shooting.
According to Sgt. John Perry with the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office, Deputies located a male victim upon arrival who is deceased.
Sgt. Perry says the investigation is in its early stages and no further information on this shooting or a suspect is available at this time.
News 12 will continue to follow this fatal incident as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.