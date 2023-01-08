Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

President Joe Biden to visit Atlanta for MLK service at Ebenezer Baptist Church

President Biden will speak at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Ebenezer Baptist Church.(Ebenezer Baptist Church.)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - President Joe Biden will visit Atlanta next week, according to White House officials.

According to officials, the president will speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jan. 15.

The historic church was led by Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. in 1931 before his son joined as Co-Pastor in 1960.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta 2023 events to celebrate life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The current pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church is U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

According to a post on the church’s Facebook President Biden will speak at 11 a.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 94 years old next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
Benjamin Justin Hixon, 31
Richmond County finds missing 31-year-old man
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing

Latest News

1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
Anthony Mason
Aiken officer fired over use of force during arrest
Bulldogs
Bulldogs have a busy weekend in Los Angeles
Attorney General Alan Wilson released the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force Report...
S.C. human trafficking shows a 400% increase in 2022
Trafficking
South Carolina leaders release report on human trafficking