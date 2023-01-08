President Joe Biden to visit Atlanta for MLK service at Ebenezer Baptist Church

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - President Joe Biden will visit Atlanta next week, according to White House officials.

According to officials, the president will speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jan. 15.

The historic church was led by Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. in 1931 before his son joined as Co-Pastor in 1960.

The current pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church is U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

According to a post on the church’s Facebook President Biden will speak at 11 a.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 94 years old next Sunday.

