‘His life will never be the same’: 11-year-old recovering after dog attack

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is trying to stay strong as Justin is recovering in the hospital from a 3-dog attack last night while riding his bike.

Columbia County deputies say they arrived just as fire crews treated him for a halfway-torn scalp, bites on his legs and half of his ear bitten off.

Deputies say they met with the owner of the dogs, Burt Baker III, who told them the dogs like to chase people on bicycles.

They arrested Baker shortly after and charged him with reckless conduct.

Commissioners from Columbia County released a statement earlier today, saying Columbia County animal services has responded to various complaints concerning multiple dog issues in the Rolling Meadows area for the past several years.

News 12 has been in contact with Justin’s family since the attack happened on Friday.

“There isn’t an inch of his body that doesn’t have a cut or bruise,” Justin’s mom, Ericka Gilstrap, said over the phone. “His life will never be the same again.”

Justin is currently at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“I don’t want another mom to have to sit next to their baby like I am doing right now,” Ericka said.

She describes the last 24 hours as horrific.

In an incident report News 12 received from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say Justin’s 11-year-old cousin, Mason Aguilar, made the 9-1-1 call.

News 12 spoke with Mason and his mom, Kellie Aguilar, on Saturday.

“All I hear is screaming ‘help, help, help,’ Mason said. “I thought my cousin was at his house playing a game. Then I see him sitting there in the ditch with three dogs and blood everywhere, saying, ‘Mason help, Mason help, Mason help.’”

Mason calls his cousin brave.

“He can take on three pit bulls,” Mason said. “He is touch as nails.”

Kellie tells us this is not the first time the family has filed a complaint against the dogs. She said she called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and animal control after she says the dogs attack her yorkie last year.

“Nobody’s ever done anything,” Ericka said. “They just run loose. They’re not behind the fence. They’re not tied up. They run loose 24/7.″

Ericka said Justin has a long road ahead of him in recovery. She also said his surgeon told her: “God has a special plan for Justin because he survived when it did not look like he could.”

Justin is scheduled for another surgery Sunday morning at 8, Ericka said. He is in a medically induced coma and is missing 70% of his scalp.

Ericka created a Go-Fund-Me page Saturday morning that has passed its initial goal of $30,000.

News 12 with continue to bring you updates as this story develops.

