Fatal single-car accident in Aiken County

31-year-old John Ways was pronounced dead at Dry Branch Road near Odom Street
.
.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man this morning.

The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. just outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

He says a Ford Mustang was traveling south on Dry Branch Road when it crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, then burst into flames.

Ables says the driver, identified as 31-year-old John Ways, was the only one inside the car during the accident and was pulled out by people passing by.

Ways was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with an investigation into the accident, with a toxicology analysis pending.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as it develops.

