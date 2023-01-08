Submit Photos/Videos
Downward Dawg, players interviewing players, and ESPN’s Marty Smith

A busy Saturday in LA. We stop by the CFP Final media day and get our first look inside SoFi Stadium
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Los Angeles, CA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs held open practice for media today at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. When the WRDW crew made it on the field Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs were doing yoga. Georgia doesn’t hold open practice often. Last month at the Peach Bowl during open practice the Dawgs were, once again, doing yoga.

