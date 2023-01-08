Downward Dawg, players interviewing players, and ESPN’s Marty Smith

Los Angeles, CA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs held open practice for media today at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. When the WRDW crew made it on the field Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs were doing yoga. Georgia doesn’t hold open practice often. Last month at the Peach Bowl during open practice the Dawgs were, once again, doing yoga.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.