Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated shower possible Sunday evening/night. Dry start to the work week with highs near 60°.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The next 6 days or so will be pretty non-eventful as far as the weather is concerned with no meaningful chance of rain in the forecast until next Friday. A weak frontal system will move through from the west Sunday into Sunday night, giving us a few more clouds Saturday night into Sunday, but moisture will be pretty scarce, so rain chances will be slim. An isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out for your Sunday evening/night so keep an umbrella near by if you have any outdoor plans.

Sunny conditions return Monday through Wednesday with afternoon highs above average in the low to middle 60s and morning lows near average in the middle 30s to low 40s. A second frontal system arrives late week bringing a chance of rain to our region Thursday night into Friday with sunny and cooler weather moving in next weekend.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Saturday Night - Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to middle 40s. Calm winds.

Sunday - Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds out of the southeast at 2 to 5 mph.

Sunday Night - 20% chance of isolated showers. Mostly cloudy with clearing late. Lows in the middle 40s. Light and variable wind becoming westerly between 5-8 mph after midnight.

Monday - Mostly sunny with slightly above average highs in the low 60s. Winds out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Monday Night - Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 30s. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

