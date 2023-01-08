Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second week of 2023 gets off to a cloudy start Sunday ahead of a storm system that may bring a few sprinkles to our area Sunday night. Ahead of that system, we can expect another mild day Sunday with highs in the middle 60s. Moisture is very limited across our region, so only trace amounts to a few hundredths of rain are anticipated as the system passes to our north Sunday evening between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight. Clouds will linger through most of the overnight hours, so it should be another milder than average night with lows in the middle 40s. Sunshine returns Monday through Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region in the wake of tonight’s storm system.

A more robust storm system looks to form and move into the region Thursday into Friday. Forecast models have not quite made up their minds regarding timing of this system, but confidence is increasing that we will get some rain and possibly even thunderstorms from this system. Currently, indications are that a line of showers and possibly thunderstorms will pass through the CSRA sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Skies will clear by Friday afternoon with dry, but much colder, air builds in for the weekend.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Sunday - Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds out of the southeast at 2 to 5 mph.

Sunday Night - A 20% chance of light rain between 9 p.m. and midnight. Gradual clearing overnight with lows in the middle 40s. Winds from the west to southwest at 2 to 4 mph.

Monday - Mostly sunny with slightly above average highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Monday Night - Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 30s. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday - Sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Light and variable wind.

