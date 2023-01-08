Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs
News `12 had a crew on the scene of the accident on Peach Orchard Road.
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County
This weekend marks the first anniversary since an 8-year-old was killed petting a pony, in a...
‘I know she’s with me’: Anthony family grieves a year later

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas...
Skepticism of proposed ceasefire marks Orthodox Christmas Eve in Ukraine
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother
CFBPLAYOFF MEDIA DAY
Downward Dawg, players interviewing players, and ESPN’s Marty Smith