Richmond County Board of Education discusses next steps for district six seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education is making progress towards filling the empty seat for district six.

In November, 21-year-old Tyrique Robinson won the election for District 6 and became the youngest person to ever be elected to the Richmond County Board of Education.

He died just days after winning that election before being sworn into his position on the board of education.

The board of education then had to decide how they would fill that vacant seat.

In a meeting on Saturday morning, they voted to allow A.K. Hasan, the board of education member for District six before Robinson was elected, to fill that empty seat.

He will serve until a new person is elected and sworn into the position.

After meeting with their legal counsel and the Richmond County Board of Elections, they voted to host a special election on March 21 to fill the empty seat.

The qualifying for the election will be from Jan. 17 to Jan.19 at noon.

This decision is not completely final, as it still has to be approved by the Richmond County Board of Elections.

The board of education anticipates that a decision will be made in Monday’s meeting.

The meeting on Saturday also served as the chance to appoint new leadership.

At the meeting, Charlie Walker, District 7, was voted as president, and Shawda Griffin-Stovall was selected as the vice president.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.