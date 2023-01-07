Submit Photos/Videos
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’

A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later. (Source: WLKY, TROY HELLER, KATIE CARRMAX, TIKTOK, @CMFAM11, CNN, TikTok/@cmfam11)
By Madeline Carter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE. Ky. (WLKY) - A Kentucky man put a message in a bottle when he was a child, and it somehow has found its way back to him 37 years later.

“It’s something you never thought would happen,” Troy Heller said.

According to Heller, at 10 years old he took a trip to Florida and did something he’d never done before, writing a message in a bottle.

Heller said he wrote a short message, asking anyone who finds it to call or write him and threw the bottle in the Atlantic Ocean near Vero Beach.

But he never imagined his message from 1985 would return to him, nearly 38 years later.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole, the Carrmax family said they came across the bottle after it washed up in Sebastian, Florida, about 13 miles north of Vero Beach.

Heller said the Carrmax family ended up tracking him down.

“I got a text message asking if this is Troy Heller, and then I got a picture. And the picture was the letter,” Heller said. “As soon as I saw it, I remembered writing it.”

The Carrmax family said they were excited to find the man who wrote the letter.

“I was really happy because I was really looking forward to seeing who he was,” Kylie Carrmax said.

They all said they were surprised that the bottle stayed intact for decades.

“I’m surprised it didn’t break,” Heller said. “It’s just amazing that it finally found its way back.”

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

