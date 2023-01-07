Gov. Kemp announces more funding to Broadband expansion

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week governor kemp announced more funding for Broadband expansion in some of our rural counties.

Mcduffie County got a grant for a similar project last year. We got an update on their progress and what it means to the people living in the county.

The county says it could be a year to a year and a half before that broadband is fully up and running, but local businesses here like Kelley business printers say they’re excited about the opportunity it presents.

Sean Kelley has owned Kelley business printers in Mcduffie County for more than two decades. They rely on the internet for everything.

Kelley says, “Used to be, we print out a hard proof and take the proof, somebody, let them look at it, and they’d approve it from there. But now, I’d say nearly 100% of it is all done online.”

They aren’t the only business that says the internet is a crucial part of their job. Kingdom web is a website design company that has seen the problems created by the lack of internet first hand.

Gary Caudill, kingdom business printers, “It’s hard for them to access the website that I’m building for them because they have to get in a vehicle and drive somewhere where they can get a good signal and look at it on a smart device or something because they can’t do it from home.”

The county is working to make it easier to get online with their ongoing broadband project, but it’s taking some time.

Jason Smith, community development for McDuffie County, says, “There’s an infrastructure that has to be built, there’s certainly infrastructure that has got to be expanded. and it just is not going to happen overnight.

The county expects to start building out broadband lines within the next six weeks.

“Once those lines get up and running, they’ll be able to roll out the service completely.”

And these business owners are excited.

“It gives everybody more options, whether it’s from the business owner’s perspective, or the end user’s perspective, or the consumers’ perspective.”

“then you know with the internet and you got economic development, so the more businesses come to town, that’s more opportunity.”

