Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Gov. Kemp announces more funding to Broadband expansion

This week governor Kemp announced more funding for for Broadband expansion in some of our rural counties.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week governor kemp announced more funding for Broadband expansion in some of our rural counties.

Mcduffie County got a grant for a similar project last year. We got an update on their progress and what it means to the people living in the county.

The county says it could be a year to a year and a half before that broadband is fully up and running, but local businesses here like Kelley business printers say they’re excited about the opportunity it presents.

Sean Kelley has owned Kelley business printers in Mcduffie County for more than two decades. They rely on the internet for everything.

Kelley says, “Used to be, we print out a hard proof and take the proof, somebody, let them look at it, and they’d approve it from there. But now, I’d say nearly 100% of it is all done online.”

MORE | S.C. governor’s budget seeks pay bumps to shore up workforce

They aren’t the only business that says the internet is a crucial part of their job. Kingdom web is a website design company that has seen the problems created by the lack of internet first hand.

Gary Caudill, kingdom business printers, “It’s hard for them to access the website that I’m building for them because they have to get in a vehicle and drive somewhere where they can get a good signal and look at it on a smart device or something because they can’t do it from home.”

The county is working to make it easier to get online with their ongoing broadband project, but it’s taking some time.

Jason Smith, community development for McDuffie County, says, “There’s an infrastructure that has to be built, there’s certainly infrastructure that has got to be expanded. and it just is not going to happen overnight.

MORE | Georgia lawmakers eye abortion, other social fights for 2023

The county expects to start building out broadband lines within the next six weeks.

“Once those lines get up and running, they’ll be able to roll out the service completely.”

And these business owners are excited.

“It gives everybody more options, whether it’s from the business owner’s perspective, or the end user’s perspective, or the consumers’ perspective.”

“then you know with the internet and you got economic development, so the more businesses come to town, that’s more opportunity.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal accident on Friday night.
Friday night accident turns fatal on Peach Orchard
Darnell Evans
New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery
Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road.
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
The University of Georgia formally introduced Uga X, known as &amp;quot;Que,&amp;quot; at...
Bulldogs’ mascot isn’t going to the championship game

Latest News

WRDW
"I fell on live TV. Twice"
WRDW
Riley's forecast for LA: Dawgs
WRDW
Playoff Fan Central 2|Alyssa Lyons 0
WRDW
Double trouble in LA