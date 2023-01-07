Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Friday night accident turns fatal on Peach Orchard

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal accident on Friday night.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal accident on Friday night.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Macy Neal
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal accident on Friday night.

According to authorities, the county’s traffic division units are currently out on the 3700 block of Peach Orchard Road and Byrd Road, around 7:08 p.m.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office advises anyone traveling in this area is asked to seek an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.

MORE | Crews battle blaze at business building off North Leg Road

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Darnell Evans
New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather

Latest News

Dan and Alyssa compete in the tire toss
Georgia goes to LA
Dan and Alyssa compete in the 40 yard dash.
Dawgs fans and players arriving in LA
Georgia fans take to the skies
Extended interview: Bulldogs take to the skies
This weekend marks the first anniversary since an 8-year-old was killed petting a pony, in a...
‘I know she’s with me’: Anthony family grieves a year later