Friday night accident turns fatal on Peach Orchard
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal accident on Friday night.
According to authorities, the county’s traffic division units are currently out on the 3700 block of Peach Orchard Road and Byrd Road, around 7:08 p.m.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office advises anyone traveling in this area is asked to seek an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
