Friday night accident turns fatal on Peach Orchard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal accident on Friday night.

According to authorities, the county’s traffic division units are currently out on the 3700 block of Peach Orchard Road and Byrd Road, around 7:08 p.m.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office advises anyone traveling in this area is asked to seek an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.

