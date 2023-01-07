Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Staying dry this weekend, above average temperatures for the week ahead
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the latest on your weekend forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Fort Gordon and all of the CSRA.
By Chris Still
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The next 6 days or so will be pretty non-eventful as far as the weather is concerned with no meaningful chance of rain in the forecast until next Friday. A weak frontal system will move through from the west Sunday into Sunday night, giving us a few more clouds Saturday night into Sunday, but moisture will be pretty scarce, so rain chances will be very, very slim. Sunny conditions return Monday through Wednesday with afternoon highs above average in the middle 60s and morning lows near average in the middle 30s. A second frontal system arrives late week bringing a chance of rain to our region Thursday night into Friday with sunny and cooler weather moving in next weekend.

Saturday - Mostly sunny and mild after a chilly start. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be from the northwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night - Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to middle 40s. Calm winds.

Sunday - Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 2 to 5 mph.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

