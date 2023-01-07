Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a child has died after being attacked by a dog.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 7-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull Friday night while she was playing outside of a relative’s home.

Authorities said a relative attempted to intervene, but the dog continued to attack.

The girl was able to be taken to the hospital by died from the injuries sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is an awful, heartbreaking tragedy,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers.”

Authorities said Erick Lopez, 20, faces a charge of negligent homicide for failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood.

According to arrest documents, no fence or other barrier was keeping the dog confined to the owner’s home.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the child killed but said its homicide team is continuing to investigate the incident with the dog in custody.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News `12 had a crew on the scene of the accident on Peach Orchard Road.
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
11 year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
Darnell Evans
New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in Kershaw County

Latest News

Richmond County Board of Education meets to discuss next steps for district six seat.
Richmond County Board of Education discusses next steps for district six seat
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination