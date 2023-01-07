Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta museum of history celebrates the Ga. Bulldogs

The Augusta museum of history is celebrating the Georgia Bulldogs by having a dawg fan display of a classic UGA letterman’s jacket.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta museum of history is celebrating the Georgia Bulldogs by having a dawg fan display of a classic UGA letterman’s jacket.

As the dawgs head into their second national championship game, the museum says the jacket was awarded to Augusta native George Sancken senior when he played for the Bulldogs back in 1910.

We talked to one of the people who put the exhibit together.

She says she came across it working on a different project together.

MORE | What’s ahead as Dawgs arrive for championship?

Natalie Smith, the registrar for the Augusta museum of history, says, “I came across this jacket in our collection when I was searching for winter wear items, and it just so happened that it was the quarterback of UGA from 1910 to 1912.”

And guess what that coincided with, the national championship on Monday night.

Now more than a hundred years later the bulldogs are fighting to hold on to their national champion status.

The museum has it on display in the “local legends room” for this weekend only.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Darnell Evans
New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather

Latest News

WRDW
So nice the Dawgs trying to do it twice
Dawgs in LA
What's ahead for the Bulldogs in Los Angeles
40 yard dash
Instant replay: Slow motion replay of the 40 yard dash
Kicking field goals
WRDW kicks off Playoff Fan Central