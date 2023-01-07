Augusta museum of history celebrates the Ga. Bulldogs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta museum of history is celebrating the Georgia Bulldogs by having a dawg fan display of a classic UGA letterman’s jacket.

As the dawgs head into their second national championship game, the museum says the jacket was awarded to Augusta native George Sancken senior when he played for the Bulldogs back in 1910.

We talked to one of the people who put the exhibit together.

She says she came across it working on a different project together.

Natalie Smith, the registrar for the Augusta museum of history, says, “I came across this jacket in our collection when I was searching for winter wear items, and it just so happened that it was the quarterback of UGA from 1910 to 1912.”

And guess what that coincided with, the national championship on Monday night.

Now more than a hundred years later the bulldogs are fighting to hold on to their national champion status.

The museum has it on display in the “local legends room” for this weekend only.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.