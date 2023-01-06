Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school
The Consumer Electronics Show wraps up Saturday in Las Vegas. It is the biggest convention of...
What the Tech: Consumer Electronics Show sees massive turnout
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but he’s still short
Bryan Kohberger made a court appearance Thursday in Moscow, Idaho.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings