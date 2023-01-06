U.S. Army aware of ongoing money scamming of soldiers

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The scam of soliciting money from our soldiers has been brought to the attention of the U.S. Army.

Unknown individuals have called soldiers and identified themselves as an NCO or a First Sergeant. The caller would tell the soldier they are from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) and that there is a problem with the soldier’s military pay.

Afterwards, the solider is told that money is needed in order to correct the issue. The funds are then transferred through applications such as CashApp, Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and Apple Pay.

If the soldier questions the caller, the person tells the soldier they are being disrespectful and threatens them with punishment through their chain of command.

The unknown person(s) appear to be targeting initial entry soldiers who are in Basic Combat Training (BCT), Advanced Individual Training or those who have newly arrived at their first duty station. Victims have been identified throughout the Army, among all components and within other uniformed services.

Soldiers should be aware that any problems with their pay should be handled in person at their supporting military pay office. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) will never ask or require a soldier to pay a debt or receive backpay through any peer-to-peer money transfer applications.

If you have received a similar call or have been a victim of this scam, please contact your local military police or civilian law enforcement agency to file a report.

