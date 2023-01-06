Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

The UGA Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship

The University of Georgia Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium.
By Daniel Booth and Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium.

With less than four days to go until the big game, the dawgs and many of their fans are on there way out to the west coast to be a part of one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The dawgs are heading into Monday night with a rare opportunity to win back to back national titles.

MORE | Dunkin’ offering free coffee at participating Georgia locations Jan. 9

Georgia has taken their game to a whole new level since Kirby Smart took over the program and just because its the second go around in just as many years, some dawgs fans are still treating it like its the first.

These dawgs fans travel in packs and if there were just as many on our flight as there are on the rest of them, the horned frogs are going to have some competition in the stands.

Los Angeles is a much more welcome destination than Indy this time of year.

MORE | Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

Steve Archer, dawgs fan, says, “It was so cold, let me tell you. We won’t even go there right now. It was misery!”

There is a forecast of some rain so hopefully that holds off and the dawgs who will be arriving in L.A. tomorrow.

There are plenty of fun events taking place over the next few days, including the playoff fan central, which we’ll have live coverage from throughout the day tomorrow, and in and out newscasts on all of our digital platforms.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
This was the scene at 835 Boardman Road after a storm blew a tree onto a home on Jan. 4, 2023.
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

Latest News

The UGA Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship
The UGA Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship
Thomson basketball player allows rival autistic player to score.
WATCH: Thomson basketball player shows ultimate sign of sportsmanship
Thomson High player shows good sportsmanship
Thomson High player shows good sportsmanship
‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban
‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban