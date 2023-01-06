The UGA Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium.

With less than four days to go until the big game, the dawgs and many of their fans are on there way out to the west coast to be a part of one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The dawgs are heading into Monday night with a rare opportunity to win back to back national titles.

Georgia has taken their game to a whole new level since Kirby Smart took over the program and just because its the second go around in just as many years, some dawgs fans are still treating it like its the first.

These dawgs fans travel in packs and if there were just as many on our flight as there are on the rest of them, the horned frogs are going to have some competition in the stands.

Los Angeles is a much more welcome destination than Indy this time of year.

Steve Archer, dawgs fan, says, “It was so cold, let me tell you. We won’t even go there right now. It was misery!”

There is a forecast of some rain so hopefully that holds off and the dawgs who will be arriving in L.A. tomorrow.

There are plenty of fun events taking place over the next few days, including the playoff fan central, which we’ll have live coverage from throughout the day tomorrow, and in and out newscasts on all of our digital platforms.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.