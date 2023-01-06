Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing

Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Middle School families are mourning the passing of a longtime teacher there.

For more than 25 years, Latimer Blount served the school as an English teacher and during many seasons also coached the football team.

“It is difficult to think about North Augusta Middle without Mr. Blount’s laugh, smile and kindness,” the school said in a message to parents this week.

“We will persevere through this challenging time just as Mr. Blount would have wanted with positivity while remembering and honoring the impact he had on each of our lives,” the message said.

Counselors will remain available to support students, teachers and staff throughout the coming days. Also, several grief support resources have been placed on the school’s website, including a document developed by the American Counselors Association titled “Helping Children Cope with Loss,” as well as the link to the National Grief Center for Children & Families for additional guidance and support.

“Please keep Mr. Blount’s family and extended family at NAMS in your thoughts,” the school’s message said.

