New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery

Darnell Evans
Darnell Evans(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Year’s Eve dinner turned scary for local restaurant customers who were forced to leave by a rifle-toting man.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Longhorn Steakhouse, 3241 Washington Road.

Several customers were eating dinner when a man identified as Darnell Evans, 46, of Augusta, entered and was angry because he was there to pick up his son, an employee, but his son could not leave because he was still serving guests.

Customers said Evans began making demands for everyone to leave.

No one paid Evans much attention, deputies wrote in a report.

That’s when he walked to his truck and retrieved a rifle, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Customers said he walked back in and stated, “You got two minutes.”

Customers said he had his hand on the trigger as he made the statement and they felt as if they’d be shot if they didn’t comply, so they did leave.

Photos and videos from a customer show Evans in black tactical gear with a handgun on his right leg and a rifle hanging from his neck, according to deputies.

Evans was arrested Tuesday and booked into Richmond County jail, where he was being held Friday on five counts of terroristic threats and acts. Bond was denied, according to jail records.

