Minor accident in bucket truck sends utility worker to hospital

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A utility worker was sent to a local hospital Friday morning after a minor accident in a bucket truck.

He was working on utility lines on Old Belair Lane when a box truck came through and pulled the lines down around 9:15 a.m., authorities said.

This knocked the worker backward onto the edge of the bucket, but he didn’t fall out, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

He was conscious and alert and was transported to Doctors Hospital.

Georgia Power was notified, but it hasn’t been confirmed that it was the company’s lines or employee.

The road just north of Interstate 20 and near Belair Road was shut down for a time but had reopened by 11:15.

